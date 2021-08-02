DNR issues Air Quality Advisory through noon Tuesday for northern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for northern counties in Wisconsin Monday to last through Tuesday at noon.

The DNR says that air quality index, or AQI, values have reached the level of “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” in northern Wisconsin. This group includes children, elderly people, individuals with associated health risks such as respiratory and cardiac problems, and people who are outdoors exercising strenuously for an extended period of time.

According to the DNR, fine particles from the smoke coming from the wildfires in Canada are the reason for the increase in air pollution, triggering the advisory. Spikes in fine particulate matter, or PM 2.5, have been recorded. Particle pollution is solid particles or liquid droplets suspended in the air. Exposure to these suspended particles and droplets can cause serious health problems, especially those with respiratory conditions such as asthma and cardiac disease. The DNR’s Air Management Program monitors particle pollution around the state and issues advisories when levels become potentially harmful.

The advisory lasts until 12 p.m. Tuesday and will cover counties in northern Wisconsin, including Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Jackson, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca and Wood counties. The counties affected run roughly north of a line from north of (but not including) La Crosse to Appleton.

You can view your home location’s AQI in Wisconsin using the Wisconsin DNR’s interactive air quality map.

You can learn more about how AQI is measured on the DNR’s website, which shows the ranges and categories for air quality alerts. In addition, you can learn about all forms of air pollution in Wisconsin on the DNR’s website.

