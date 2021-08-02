Advertisement

Eau Claire 13U & 14U Babe Ruth teams win regional titles, 15U second

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was an exciting day for Eau Claire for three Eau Claire Babe Ruth teams, as the 13U, 14U and 15U squads all had a chance to win Ohio Valley Regional Championships.

Competing on their home diamond at Mt. Simon Park, the 13U squad got the job done and won the championship with a 7-2 win over Jeffersontown, KY. Eau Claire finished the tournament with a 6-0 record. They will head to the national tournament, which will begin August 4th in Jamestown, NY.

The 14U team was down in Munster,Indiana for their regional, and they too went 6-0 as they topped Crown Point 11-6 to take the championship. Their national tournament will take place in Ottumwa, IA starting on August 14th as well.

The 15U team was in New Castle, Indiana and were able to get a win in their semifinal contest, topping Jasper in the semifinal, but could not get past the Southwestern All-Stars in the title game, losing 6-4.

Congratulations to all the athletes and coaches as the prep baseball scene looks like it will be in great hands in the next few years.

