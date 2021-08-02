EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley is holding its annual Hike for the Homeless event Tuesday, August 17 at River Prairie Center in Altoona. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the hike at 6 p.m. You are urged to register online. Bill Callaghan, with Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley talks about the event and how it helps the family shelter, Beacon House.

