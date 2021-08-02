Advertisement

Hike for the Homeless

By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley is holding its annual Hike for the Homeless event Tuesday, August 17 at River Prairie Center in Altoona. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the hike at 6 p.m. You are urged to register online. Bill Callaghan, with Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley talks about the event and how it helps the family shelter, Beacon House.

Hike for the Homeless

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

Rehearsal of The Menomonie Theater Guild's Summer Youth Production of "Honk!, JR."
Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Honk! Jr.”
New Pediatric Assessment Care Clinic provides extra support to parents
Pediatric Assessment Care Clinic
Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers
WI Farm Technology Days
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days