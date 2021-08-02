Joe Delagrave prepares for Paralympic return

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2020 Olympic Games are wrapping up this week, but another group of athletes are making final preparations for their own trip to Tokyo.

The Paralympics begin on August 24th, and for the first time in nine years Joe Delagrave of Holmen will be part of the USA Wheelchair Rugby Team.

“We’ve been at it for five years together as a group after Rio, and for me I haven’t been back since 2012,” Team Co-Captain Delagrave said. “It’s a long time coming for me, so I just want to enjoy this moment and enjoy this time.”

Joe is originally from Prairie du Chien, where he was a three sport athlete throughout high school.

His athletic career continued at Winona State as part of the football team, but his life changed forever after breaking his neck in a July 2004 boating accident.

Joe wasn’t sure what his athletic future could be, but a visit back to Winona State reaffirmed his passion for competition.

“I knew that I wanted to continue on with life, I just didn’t know sports was going to be a part of it, so heading back there and being around my group of teammates that I came in with made me realize that that fire was not only within me still, but it was raging,” Delagrave expressed.

He began looking into adaptive sports and was instantly captivated by wheelchair rugby.

“These people with disabilities literally smash stereotypes, because for me I thought, I’m broken and I can’t do anything and I’m fragile,” Delagrave said. “I saw these guys literally smashing that concept when I watched them.”

Joe worked his way onto the USA National Team, where he earned a bronze medal during the 2012 Paralympics.

After being named an alternate and missing out on the 2016 games, he rededicated himself to earning his spot back for Tokyo.

He’s been training at the brand-new Holmen Area Community Center, where his work ethic serves as an inspiration to the younger members of the community.

“To have a mentor is what the kids need,” Community Center Executive Director Jacob Hart said. “To see somebody who’s a world-class athlete, who’s going to be going to Tokyo pretty soon right outside your door at your summer care facility, that’s pretty cool.”

Joe hopes his story inspires people to react to their biggest setbacks in a positive manner.

“We have a lot of circumstances in life and obstacles that we go through, and it might not be a wheelchair for people, but we all get a choice to respond to that circumstance or that obstacle and I think that’s what makes us victors,” Delagrave said.

He will be training in Holmen this week before heading to Birmingham, Alabama for a training camp with his team beginning August 7th.

