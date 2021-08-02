Advertisement

Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday

According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 32-year-old man is taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at the Downtown Eau Claire Farmers Market at Phoenix Park.

The Eau Claire Police Department was called to Phoenix Park Saturday and responded to a report that a naked man was behaving erratically, threatening people, and had attacked one person.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse D. Olson.

Olson was taken into custody on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior, felony battery, resisting, and disorderly conduct Saturday during the farmers market. Including a probation warrant. According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.

