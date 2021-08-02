New COVID-19 case count 7-day average up to nearly 800 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has increased to just under 800.

The DHS says the seven-day average is up to 797, a jump up from 638 on Friday. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since April, while the percent-positive of tests is up to 6.8%, the highest that number has been since January.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and two reminders:

⏺ The best way for you to protect yourself and your community to get vaccinated: https://t.co/s6NUa4xseI

⏺ If you have symptoms or are a close contact of someone with #COVID19 , get tested: https://t.co/PnFZSsB1EE pic.twitter.com/XKSCBiYjwL — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 2, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.1% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.4% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 62.9% of the adult population received the vaccine and 60.0% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports the state’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases is up to 622,866, an increase of nearly 2,000 since Friday’s report of 620,948. This comes after Friday’s report of 1,027 new confirmed cases, which was the first time the state had reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day in about four months. Monday’s report of 1,918 new cases brought the seven-day case average from 638 to 797, according to the state. On July 2, the state was averaging 74 new cases per day.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate is continuing to rise. The DHS says 6.9% of all tests in the last 7-day period came back positive, an increase of 0.8% since Friday’s report.

Even with the much higher number of cases, the state reports a 7-day death average has decreased to 1 death per day, down from 2 deaths per day on Friday. The DHS also says Wisconsin’s death toll increased by 4 to 7,443. The agency says there were no deaths reported to the state which happened in the past 30 days due to COVID-19.

Eau Claire, La Crosse, Chippewa, and Dunn are among the 57 counties with high COVID-19 activity. Barron, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties are among the counties with medium case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The state’s numbers show 94 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Friday’s report, much higher than the 7-day average of 44 hospitalizations per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 310 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, including 88 in intensive care on Monday. Last week on Friday, there were 310 total COVID-19 patients and 88 of those were in the ICU.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

