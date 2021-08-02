Sheriff: Motorcycle rider flown to hospital after colliding with a deer

CLEARFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau Co. crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night seriously injured the rider and he required a helicopter to transport him to an area hospital.

The rider appears to have struck a deer that was in the roadway along County Hwy. M according to Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities were called to the scene, in Clearfield Township, shortly after 9:15 p.m.

The rider was the only person on the motorcycle at the time, authorities said. After first responders treated him at the scene, a medical helicopter flew him to the hospital.

The name of the 30-year-old man was not released.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated the wreck remains under investigation.

