Advertisement

Wausau Wests’ Brady Cleveland commits to play hockey for the Badgers

Wausau West's Brady Cleveland scores a goal against St. Mary Springs
Wausau West's Brady Cleveland scores a goal against St. Mary Springs(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau West hockey’s Brady Cleveland has committed to play hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he announced Sunday via Twitter.

“I am beyond thankful and humbled to verbally announce my commitment to play NCAA Division I Ice Hockey at the University of Wisconsin. I am truly blessed to be given the opportunity to further my athletic and academic career,” Cleveland said in a Twitter post.

Cleveland, a rising junior defenseman, totaled 10 goals and 15 assists in 18 games for the Warriors last season. He will head to Madison for the 2023-2024 season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

The Eau Claire Express and La Crosse Loggers battle at Carson Park.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, August 1st
The Eau Claire 14U Babe Ruth team wins the Ohio Valley title.
Eau Claire 13U & 14U Babe Ruth teams win regional titles, 15U second
Eau Claire Cavs take on the Westmont Red Sox.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 31st
Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1
Eau Claire Cavaliers take on the Westmont Red Sox.
SportScene 13 for Friday, July 30th