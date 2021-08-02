Advertisement

WEAU 13 News is offering new channels starting August 2; rescan required

WEAU 13 News Channel Rescan August 2, 2021: Viewers should rescan their channels to receive all of WEAU's channel offerings!
WEAU 13 News Channel Rescan August 2, 2021: Viewers should rescan their channels to receive all of WEAU's channel offerings!(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning August 2, 2021, viewers to WEAU 13 News will need to perform a channel rescan to receive all of the new channels WEAU has to offer.

For most viewers, you’ll need to use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting that says “scan for channels” or “channel search.” Press enter, and your TV will automatically scan and search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing.

If you try to rescan and it fails or omits certain channels, you can go online for instructions for your specific television or digital antenna brand, or refer to your device’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

Here are the new channels:

WEAU TV Lineup as of August 2, 2021:

  • 13.1 - NBC 1080i - WEAU 13 News
  • 13.2 - COZI 480i - COZI TV
  • 13.3 - MeTV 480i - MeTV
  • 13.4 - Movies! 480i - Movies!
  • 14.10 - CW+ 480i - Eau Claire/La Crosse CW

WECX Lineup as of August 2, 2021:

  • 13.10 - NBC 1080i - WEAU 13 News
  • 14.1 - CW+ 720p - Eau Claire/La Crosse CW
  • 14.2 - H&I 480i - Heroes & Icons
  • 14.3 - Start TV 480i - StartTV
WEAU 13 News channel guide, effective August 2, 2021.
WEAU 13 News channel guide, effective August 2, 2021.(WEAU)

