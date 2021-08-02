Wisconsin to receive nearly $50 million to address mental health, substance use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin will receive nearly $50 million in funding from the federal government to address mental health and substance use needs, the DHS announced Monday.

The funding is part of the American Rescue Plan. The plan, signed into law in March, will add $24.6 million to mental health services and $22 million to substance use services over the next four years.

Gov. Tony Evers said access to affordable mental and behavioral healthcare was already a critical need in the state, and the need has only become more urgent through the pandemic.

“These funds will allow us to serve folks who have been affected by the opioid epidemic and other substance use disorders and while closing gaps in access to community mental health services for those who need them the most,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

