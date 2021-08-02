Advertisement

Wisconsin State Fair returns this week

By Amie Winters
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The base price Wisconsin farmers were paid for their milk took a dip during June. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported at the end of last week that the June all-milk price for Wisconsin farmers was $18.30 a hundredweight. That’s $1.40 less than was paid during May, and $1.50 less than the all-milk price during June of 2020. The national all-milk price was $18.40 a hundredweight, which was 80 cents less than the May price.

The Wisconsin State Fair is set to return this week, and organizers are recommending that people attending wear masks while at the fair’s indoor facilities. The fair, which last year was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, opens Thursday and runs through Aug. 15 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Organizers are saying that they’re not mandating that fairgoers wear masks, but are recommending it. The admission gates at the fair will be cashless as a coronavirus precaution, and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the fairground. The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day except the show’s final Sunday, when it will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wisconsin’s next national FFA officer could be from our area. State FFA leaders have announced that Cortney Zimmerman of the Spencer FFA will represent Wisconsin as a national FFA officer candidate at the National FFA Convention in October at Indianapolis. Zimmerman, who will be a student at South Dakota State University, is the daughter of Cheryl and Mark Zimmerman of Spencer and is was a 2020-2021 Wisconsin FFA vice president.

It’s National Farmers Market week, and U.S. Department of Agriculture officials are inviting people across the country to visit and enjoy the food from one of the country’s many farmers markets. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsak said in a proclamation that farmers markets serve as significant outlets for small-to-medium, new and beginning, socially disadvantaged, and veteran agricultural producers to market their products.

