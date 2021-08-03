Advertisement

28-year-old man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

Authories responded to a report that the operator was injured and laying in the roadway
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A 28-year-old man is injured after a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County Monday evening.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says David Warn of Milton, Wis. crashed his motorcycle after his motorcycle struck a deer at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 88 in Mondovi at 8:53 p.m. Monday.

Authories responded to a report that Warn was injured and laying in the roadway. Upon arrival, the motorcycle was laying on its side in the middle of Highway 37. Witnesses reported that the motorcycle was traveling north on Highway 37 when the deer ran out onto the road.

Warn was taken to an Eau Claire hospital by Mondovi Ambulance.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s department at the scene were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department, Mondovi Ambulance, and Dover First Responders.

Warn was issued a citation for operating after revocation.

