53-year-old woman injured in Pierce County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF MAIDEN ROCK, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Sunday afternoon.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Maxson of Mantorville, Minn. was negotiating a curve when her motorcycle left that roadway and overturned on County Road UU at 100th Avenue Southeast of Plum City, Wis. in Maiden Rock Township at 1:47 p.m.

Maxson was taken to Mayo Hospital in Red Wing, Minn. by Maiden Rock Ambulance.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Maiden Rock Ambulance and Lund Fire Department.

