Altoona community members invited to give input on a ‘vision for the future’

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One local community is asking people to take part in developing a vision for the future. The workshop will discuss different mapping aspects in Altoona such as new residential areas, redevelopment, new bike trails and more.

Come take part in developing the community’s vision for the future by participating in an interactive survey and workshop hosted by the City of Altoona and their planning consultant, Vandewalle & Associates.

WORKSHOP: AUGUST 5, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM Via ZOOM

Meeting ID: 984 7087 8941

Call-In Number: 312-626-6799

SURVEY: OPEN JULY 15 to AUGUST 9

For additional information on the event or any part of the planning process, please contact Josh Clements, City Planner, via email or phone: (534) 444-5430.

