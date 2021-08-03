Advertisement

AMANDA KOLLWITZ

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amanda Kollwitz for the Sunshine Award.  Amanda has been a staple in the community throughout the past couple of years, bringing crafters and entertainment to Bloomer was one of her achievements.  She posted open times for businesses throughout the pandemic, helping the entire community stay strong.  Thank you, Amanda, for all you do!

Paul Kollwitz

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEAU 13 News - New Channels August 2, 2021
WEAU 13 News is offering new channels starting August 2; rescan required
Eau Claire City-County Health Department & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
FILE
41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake
According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.
Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday

Latest News

NANCY JO WEBBER
LORI WALLACE
CHAPIN TURNER AND LESLIE & VICKI VENETTE
WAREHOUSE WARRIORS BASEBALL