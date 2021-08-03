EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Amanda Kollwitz for the Sunshine Award. Amanda has been a staple in the community throughout the past couple of years, bringing crafters and entertainment to Bloomer was one of her achievements. She posted open times for businesses throughout the pandemic, helping the entire community stay strong. Thank you, Amanda, for all you do!

Paul Kollwitz

