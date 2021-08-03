Appleton officer awarded Medal of Valor after being stabbed, assaulted outside police station

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton Police lieutenant becomes the first person in the department’s history to receive a Medal of Valor after he was attacked and stabbed outside the police station last year.

“It’s a credit to his training and his fitness level that he was able to survive,” says Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas.

We first reported the stabbing in spring of 2020, when it happened, but now we’re seeing the video of the incident unfolding.

Police are using it as a teaching moment for both officers and the community, crediting the officer for not only saving his own life, but also the life of the man who assaulted him.

“My initial reaction was... training. Thank God this officer was trained and in the physical and mental condition that he was in,” says Thomas, who’s now watched the video captured March 31, 2020, many times.

Cameras in the police station’s parking lot were rolling at 4:17 a.m. that day, when Ty West, who’s since been promoted to lieutenant, walked out of the department.

He immediately sensed something wrong when he spotted a car that had been tailing his squad earlier that night, but had taken off during a traffic stop.

“Rightfully so, they did not pursue the vehicle. A couple hours later, (he) noticed this individual walking towards him in the back parking lot at the police department,” describes Thomas.

In the video, you see West first try to talk to the man, but he receives only a stare.

“He could see that he was concealing his hand behind his leg, clearly was hiding something,” says Thomas, adding West didn’t know what exactly it was.

West tries to ask the man another question.

Twenty seconds later, you see West put his hand up and begin to back away.

Seconds after that, you see the man run toward the lieutenant.

They both end up behind the squad car, out of view, where Chief Thomas says Lt. West struggled with the man as he was stabbed in his neck, shoulder and back while fighting to restrain him.

“This was a sudden assault with a weapon against an officer, and because Lt. West was so well trained physically and mentally prepared -- I’m sure he’d put himself through this scenario many times in his head -- he knew how to react,” says Thomas. “He reacted properly, and thankfully nobody died in this situation.”

Lt. West was recently awarded the Medal of Valor by the Appleton Police Department.

“It’s the first time going back through our records that we’ve ever awarded that medal. It was in recognition not only for what he did for that incident, but the decisions he made to try to de-escalate. He literally followed the playbook on how we expect officers to respond to an incident like this,” says Thomas.

The entire incident happened in less than 30 seconds, and according to Thomas, gives the public a glimpse of the difficult situations officers are placed in and how their training helps them know how to react.

“It takes less than a second for someone to close within six feet and draw an edged weapon and cut you. It takes two seconds for an officer to recognize a threat, make a conscious decision to draw their firearm, draw the firearm or a taser and pull the trigger,” explains Thomas.

While his officers now use this as a training opportunity, Thomas feels it’s important for the public to see the video, too, especially as he hears people asking more often about de-escalation instead of force.

“We’ll continue to train de-escalation, but that’s not 100 percent solution to solving the issue we have with violence in our community. Officers are going to be involved in incidents that involve use of force, and they never look good. They always look bad, but a lot of times, it’s out of the officer’s hands, much like this situation,” says Thomas. “The officer can have the best communication skills and create distance and time and say all the right things, but if the subject decides that is not an option or that isn’t their plan, their plan is to do something else, then there’s nothing the officer can do to control that.”

The man involved in this incident, 51-year old Troy VanGrinsven, is awaiting trial on multiple charges, including attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.