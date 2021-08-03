CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAU) - COVID-19 transmission rates in western Wisconsin continued to show an increasing trajectory Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker website showed several counties in western Wisconsin in the “high” or “substantial” category for COVID-19 community transmission. Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Pepin counties are in the CDC’s “high” category, meaning the counties have a seven-day average of more than 100 confirmed new cases per 100,000 people. Eau Claire county moved up from “substantial” Tuesday, joining 13 other Wisconsin counties with the designation. 61.34% of counties nationally are in the “high” category, which is up from just under half of counties nationally one week ago.

Western Wisconsin counties with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission include La Crosse, which moved up from moderate on Monday, as well as Barron, Buffalo, Burnette, Clark, Dunn, Price, Rusk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Washburn, and Wood. Less than 20% of counties in the U.S. have low or moderate transmission rates.

When an area moves into “substantial” or “high” categories for COVID-19 transmission, the CDC said last week that masks should be worn by everyone indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status. The refreshed guidance also says anyone in a K-12 school building should wear a mask. The threshold to reach the first level of the two categories is 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department says the new mask guidance for Eau Claire County is that everyone over the age of two wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if they have been vaccinated. The guidance also recommends wearing masks for anyone who is in a K-12 school building. The Eau Claire City-County Health Department also advises residents to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

To find out where you can get tested for COVID-19, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website. If you need information on receiving a vaccine, you can visit Vaccine.gov.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.