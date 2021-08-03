CHAPIN TURNER AND LESLIE & VICKI VENETTE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I have three people I would like to nominate for the Sunshine Award, Chapin Turner and Leslie and Vicki Venette.

Chapin Turner and his barbershop is amazing to our community. I just wanted to give Chapin and his staff the Sunshine Award for being so awesome!

Also I’d like to give the Sunshine Award to Leslie and Vicki Venette. Thank you to them for being amazing people and supporting my local business.

Matthew Hell

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.