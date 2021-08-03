DHS: 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases rises to 854 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased again Tuesday.

The DHS says the seven-day average is up to 854, an increase from 797 on Monday. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is up to 7.2%, the highest that number has been since January.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows cases continuing to climb. We encourage you to look at the 7-day average because daily numbers fluctuate, and this gives a better understanding of virus activity across the state: https://t.co/QmOMYM84WM pic.twitter.com/lw22uV2WQo — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) August 3, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.1% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.5% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.0% of the adult population received the vaccine and 60.0% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

According to the DHS, the state’s total of confirmed coronavirus cases is up to 624,223, an increase of 1,357 since Monday’s report of 622,866, which was an increase of 1,918 from Friday’s report. On Friday, the state confirmed 1,027 new cases from the previous day. With Tuesday’s updated figures, the state’s seven-day case average jumped from 785 to 854, according to the state.

The 7-day average for the positivity rate is continuing to rise. The DHS says 7.2% of all tests in the last 7-day period came back positive, an increase of .3% since Monday’s report of 6.9%. Even with the much higher number of cases, for the second straight day the state continues to report a 7-day death average of 1 death per day. In addition, the DHS reports the death rate remained 1.2% of all cases for a 26th day.

The DHS also says Wisconsin’s death toll increased by 4 for a second straight day to 7,447. The agency says there were no deaths reported to the state which happened in the past 30 days due to COVID-19.

Eau Claire, La Crosse, Chippewa, and Dunn are among the 57 counties with high COVID-19 activity. Barron, Crawford, Jackson, Juneau, Pierce, and Trempealeau counties are among the counties with medium case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The latest numbers provided by the state show another 116 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday’s report, which is much higher than the 7-day average of 51 hospitalizations per day. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports Tuesday there are 341 COVID-19 patients in all of Wisconsin’s hospitals, including 106 in intensive care.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

