Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. & Menards announce vaccine incentive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Menards announce a special COVID-19 vaccination offer.

When you get a free vaccination at Menards during one of three clinics, you will receive a complimentary $21 Menards gift card.

No appointment is necessary for the clinics, no proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is required. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the gift card.

The first clinic is Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Menards Eau Claire East located at 1619 S. Hastings Way.

The second clinic is Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Menards Eau Claire West located at 3210 N. Clairemont Avenue.

The final clinic is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Menards Employment Center on 4605 Mill Run Road, which is off HWY 312 West.

