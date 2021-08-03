Advertisement

Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. & Menards announce vaccine incentive

Menards store
Menards store
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Menards announce a special COVID-19 vaccination offer.

When you get a free vaccination at Menards during one of three clinics, you will receive a complimentary $21 Menards gift card.

No appointment is necessary for the clinics, no proof of insurance, ID or citizenship is required. Everyone age 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, as well as the gift card.

The first clinic is Saturday, August 7 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Menards Eau Claire East located at 1619 S. Hastings Way.

The second clinic is Saturday, August 14 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Menards Eau Claire West located at 3210 N. Clairemont Avenue.

The final clinic is scheduled for Thursday, August 19 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Menards Employment Center on 4605 Mill Run Road, which is off HWY 312 West.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

Altoona community members invited to give input on a ‘vision for the future’
Nicholas Mason
Suspect in attempted burglary at Eau Claire golf course enters not guilty plea
Holmen Man Trains For Paralympics
Holmen Man Trains For Paralympics
Waiting on New Machine After CPAP Recall
Waiting on New Machine After CPAP Recall