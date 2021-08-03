Advertisement

Eau Claire Plan Commission postpones vote on Sojourner House expansion

Sojourner House expansion proposal
Sojourner House expansion proposal(Eau Claire Plan Commission)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Plan Commission decides to postpone a vote on a proposed expansion at the Catholic Charities Sojourner House.

The proposal for the homeless shelter calls for adding a two-story structure to the current site on South Barstow Street. This would not increase the shelter capacity, which allows for 53 people each night.

The expansion would allow for current social distancing guidelines and remove the need for bunk beds at the site.

The plan commission will take up the proposal again in September.

