Eau Claire’s 27th annual National Night Out comes to Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In hopes of promoting community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, National Night Out events kick-off across the Chippewa Valley Tuesday.

Eau Claire’s National Night Out will be held at Carson Park for the first time, allowing community members to come out and meet emergency workers, participate in city department activities and enjoy 22 vendors.

Mascot Dance-offs will take place, in addition to carnival games for children, food, inflatables, music, prizes, and bike raffles.

For more on what is in store at Carson Park, Julie Booth, program supervisor with Eau Claire’s Parks and Recreation, joins Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning ahead of the night’s festivities.

