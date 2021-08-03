ECASD Board of Education discusses facility updates

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Needed building overhauls and near capacity reached means multiple schools in the Eau Claire Area School District may be getting some expansions and updates.

The school district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee has been busy analyzing data and assessing needs within the district. The committee brought some of its findings to the ECASD Board of Education.

Although no action was taken tonight, the school board resumed discussion on what should be included in an upcoming referendum.

Since 2015, five of six elementary schools in Eau Claire have been within 90% of the building’s capacity.

“If they’re crammed too tight in our classrooms, they won’t get the attention and teachers can’t provide the individualized learning that is so important to our kids success,” said Nordin.

ECASD Board of Education President, Tim Nordin, says the numbers provided by the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee mean it is time to start thinking about solutions.

“The committee gets nervous when we get to about 90%. Not because there are no seats but because one large class may mean we need more classrooms because children are not evenly distributed across each grade,” Nordin said.

However, the current trend is a downward slope of shrinking enrollment. Last year, enrollment fell by 450 students. Some committee members believe that is directly correlated to the pandemic.

Regardless, Nordin says it is good to plan for the future.

“Certainly, the numbers for last year look different because about 20% of our students decided to stay home so they aren’t in our buildings but as COVID passes hopefully people get vaccinated most of those students will want to be back in school ... we hope we know that Eau Claire is going to continue to grow, and we want to be prepared rather than react,” Nordin said.

With four different options being explored, including building a new school, the current recommendation from the planning committee would be to add on to Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights Elementary Schools. At an estimated cost of nearly 16-million dollars {$15,904,510} to allow for 470 additional students.

Board member Phil Lyons says he is more concerned with the accounting for deferred maintenance in the referendum, such as updating HVAC systems and boilers rather than the over population of the elementary schools.

“There’s this demographic cliff coming where we will be dropping a head count of student this age... I’ve always been very concerned, and we don’t do as good of a job at looking at deferred maintenance,” Lyons said.

Through August and September, the school board will continue to study the benefits, challenges, and costs of the options discussed tonight. A final recommendation can be expected by the committee in either October or November.

Nordin says its a long road ahead to finalizing the referendum plan but there will be plenty of opportunity for community input.

