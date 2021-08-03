Feed My People Food Bank welcomes back volunteers amidst higher demand for services

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Volunteer services are seeing an increased demand for services during the pandemic.

For some people, the loss of work and other resources due to the pandemic has made them turn to food banks to survive. Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire said that demand was up five percent in the first half of 2021 compared to the same time period in 2019. As a result, Feed My People is now letting more than a core group of volunteers back into its buildings to help them work to meet the community’s need for services during the pandemic.

“In some communities, we’re seeing it stabilize, but in others, we’re actually seeing the need increase,” Nancy Renkes, Executive Director of Feed My People Food Bank, said.

One way that the food bank is helping serve those areas is through pop-up pantries.

“We have 16 pop-up pantries scheduled for the month of August alone for the 14 counties we serve,” Renkes said. “These pop-up pantries allow us to safely serve our guests and provide a wide variety of food for them.”

Renkes said Feed My People has received plenty of food and money donations, but the food bank needs more volunteers to help everyone. That’s why Feed My People is excited to welcome back more volunteers to its buildings.

“We were so lost without them this last year,” Suzanne Becker, Assistant Director of Feed My People Food Bank, said. “We had a core group of volunteers, but we didn’t have our normal force, and it’s crucial.”

Since volunteers have been welcomed back into the buildings, Becker says there’s been a different buzz around Feed My People.

“Just hearing like the laughter and the voices, it’s energizing to the staff and to all of us in the building,” Becker said.

Feed My People is currently limiting volunteers to groups of no more than 15. Volunteers are practicing social distancing, but masks are only required for people who aren’t fully-vaccinated.

Renkes says if you need food or would like to donate, you can contact Feed My People on their website. If you’d like to volunteer, you can visit the Feed My People Food Bank website. You can also use the Feed My People website to find food in your area.

