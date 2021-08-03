Advertisement

Fond du Lac homeowners looking for Army veteran

An Honorable Discharge certificate, found in a Fond du Lac home.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac homeowner is on the hunt to find an Army veteran. The search began after the man and his girlfriend uncovered a decades-old piece of military memorabilia in their home.

Shane Gomez and his girlfriend recently bought the house at 357 Sherman Street in Fond du Lac.

The couple spends their free time working on home renovation projects, and while they were working on the upstairs portion of the house this past weekend, they discovered a little piece of history.

“My girlfriend, she was messing with the cabinets down there, and I guess no one had ever really bothered to look down there and we found that, we found an old record,” said Gomez.

Tucked underneath the bottom drawer of a built-in hall cabinet was a military certificate that was issued to James C. Bostwick on October 1, 1959.

The Honorable Discharge Certificate says he enlisted in the Army in September of 1951, and entered the reserves less than two years later.

“My late grandpa, he was a veteran back then. I figured, it kind of spoke to me. I’m sure somebody’s grandpa was James Bostwick and maybe they would like to have it as a token, memento, some kind of heirloom of sorts,” says Gomez.

He posted about the certificate on a Fond du Lac community Facebook page, hoping to find someone who knows this soldier, adding, “It will be pretty surprising. I saw a lot of Bostwicks tagging each other and the name, in the comments, so if I manage to find who it belongs to, that will be impressive.”

Until then, he’ll just keep the certificate for safe keeping and maybe do a little research on its recipient after he finishes the home projects.

