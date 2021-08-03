Kenny Bednarek wins heat in Olympic 200 meter quarterfinals

TOKYO, Japan (WEAU) - Rice Lake native Kenny Bednarek was a winner in his first race of the Tokyo Olympic games as the won his heat of the 200 meter sprint.

Bednarek running the fastest time in the quarterfinals, winning in a time of 20.01. American teammate Noah Lyles had the third fastest time at 20.18.

Next up for Bednarek are the semifinals, which will take place around 6:45a.m. on Tuesday morning (CDT). The finals of the 200 meters would be on Wednesday at 7:55a.m. (CDT)

