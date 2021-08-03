La Crosse’s Irishfest returns next weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another La Crosse tradition is returning next weekend after a year on the sidelines.

The 16th annual Irishfest is set to take place at the Southside Fest Grounds from August 13th-15th.

Despite some concerns over a recent nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant, Irishfest still received the go-ahead by the La Crosse County Health Department.

“I think we’re in pretty good shape, obviously we all know things could change, but right now it’s all systems go and we’ve complied with everything that we have to from the City and the County Health Department,” Irishfest Board of Directors President Pat Stephens said.

Stephens says Irishfest was granted a special event permit by the City, and the only noticeable change will be extra sanitation stations positioned around the festival grounds.

For the full details on the festival’s ticket information, entertainment, and other events, visit the Irishfest website.

