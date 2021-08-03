Advertisement

Larson out of US Senate primary race, backs Barnes

Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson is withdrawing from the Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate and throwing his support behind Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Larson, from Milwaukee, is up for re-election next year in the state Senate, but did not indicate what path he will take politically. Larson hasn’t been able to raise the amount of funds he was likely hoping for with $20,000 cash on hand at the end of June. He reported raising $51,000 during the second quarter.

The two-term Republican incumbent, Ron Johnson, has not yet indicated whether he’s going to run again.

