EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Lori Wallace deserves a Sunshine Award! Lori has a heart of gold and will do anything for anyone. She goes out of her way to make sure the residents and staff at work are taken care of. She is also a great blessing and this I know firsthand. Lori opened her home up to me and my kids when we had nothing and has been there to help us along the way. She is truly an amazing person and my person/best friend.

Katalyna Woodard

