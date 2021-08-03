Marshfield Clinic: COVID vaccine appointment text message is a scam

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Clinic is warning people that a text message confirming a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at its clinic in Neillsville is a scam. The message reads in part, “We have a vaccine waiting for you on Aug 5 at Marshfield Medical Center- Neillsville, N3708 River Ave. Would you like me to schedule you? (Reply stop to opt-out)”

The health care system said the message should be ignored.

The Federal Trade Commission warns scammers are trying to capitalize on the vaccine process. It offers these tips to avoid falling victim.

Watch for unexpected or unusual texts. Don’t click on links in text messages – especially messages you didn’t expect. If your health care provider or pharmacist has used text messages to contact you in the past, you might get a text from them about the vaccine. If you get a text, call your health care provider or pharmacist directly to make sure they sent the text. Scammers are texting, too.

Don’t open emails, attachments, or links from people you don’t know, or that come unexpectedly. You could download dangerous from people you don’t know, or that come unexpectedly. You could download dangerous malware onto your computer or phone.

Don’t share your personal, financial, or health information with people you don’t know. No one from a vaccine distribution site, health care provider’s office, pharmacy, health insurance company or Medicare, will call, text, or email you asking for your Social Security, credit card, or bank account number to sign you up to get the vaccine.

People should not give out their Social Security number, financial details, or insurance information over the phone.

