Menomonie Airfest and Autorama

Menomonie Airfest and Autorama to be held August 7
Menomonie Airfest and Autorama to be held August 7(Vicki Jess)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The annual Menomonie Airfest and Autorama is happening Saturday, August 7 at the Menomonie Municipal Airport. It will not feature an air show this year, but without the expense of air performers, most things are free to enjoy. You can see planes landing and taking off, wander through the car show, enjoy a pancake breakfast and there are inflatables and other kid-friendly activities. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizer, Vicki Jess, talks about this year’s event.

