MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The annual Menomonie Airfest and Autorama is happening Saturday, August 7 at the Menomonie Municipal Airport. It will not feature an air show this year, but without the expense of air performers, most things are free to enjoy. You can see planes landing and taking off, wander through the car show, enjoy a pancake breakfast and there are inflatables and other kid-friendly activities. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizer, Vicki Jess, talks about this year’s event.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.