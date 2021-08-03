Advertisement

Mistaken identity lands man in Hawaii mental hospital

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Innocence Project says officials wrongfully arrested a homeless man for a crime committed by another person.

It says they locked him up in a state hospital for more than two years, forced him to take powerful medication and then tried to cover up the mistake by quietly setting him free.

Attorneys representing Joshua Spriestersbach say he somehow got confused for a man named Thomas Castleberry, who was wanted over allegedly violating probation on a drug case.

In a petition asking the judge to set the record straight, the Hawaii Innocence Project says no one believed Spriestersbach, not even his public defenders.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEAU 13 News - New Channels August 2, 2021
WEAU 13 News is offering new channels starting August 2; rescan required
Eau Claire City-County Health Department & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
FILE
41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake
According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.
Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday

Latest News

Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3
Spirit Airlines enters a third consecutive day with significant disruptions.
Spirit cancels half its flights; American also struggling
Fond du Lac homeowners looking for Army veteran
Fond du Lac homeowners looking for Army veteran
National Night Out
6PM NEWS: 27th Annual National Night Out