I would like to nominate Nancy Jo Webber for the Sunshine Award. I just recently had the pleasure of having Nancy as my tech in the Marshfield Women’s Imaging Department. I can’t say enough about the personal care she gave me. She was very professional while making me feel comfortable and completely at ease during the procedures!!

Ellen Hurd

