Neville Public Museum receives exhibit award

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Neville Public Museum in Green Bay has received the 2021 Museum Exhibit Award for its renovated ‘Generations Gallery.’

The award comes from the Wisconsin Historical Society, and recognizes institutions with an annual operating budget exceeding $50,000.

Museum officials say the gallery uses displays of local history using a dig pit, artifact drawers and historic film segments.

Museum officials say the gallery is only one of the many things which were recently upgraded.

“After 37 years, we now have the flexibility within the space to do rotations. So our art section has already gone through one rotation. Our people section has just rotated out. So we wanted to make sure we represented our community. Our community was telling us ‘its been here, we appreciate it but we want to see a change,” said Beth Kowalski-Lemke, the Executive Director for the Neville Public Museum.

The museum collected and preserved artifacts for the exhibit for more than a century.

