Osseo’s ParkBeats Summer Music in the Park salutes veterans

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo’s Central Park came alive with music Monday evening. The performance included extra meaning for some.

Veterans were saluted during the ParkBeats Summer Music in the Park Series. ParkBeats is put on by the Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts.

Monday’s band, Behind the Curtain, is a group of veterans part of the Tomah VA Hospital’s Healing in Arts Project.

“This is considered a veteran’s recovery band. Through mental health and substance abuse, they’ve been through it all. They are using music in their recovery to keep themselves on track - for camaraderie, for being able to handle whatever stressors are coming. They come to the group and work it out through music,” said Tomah VA Medical Center Music Therapist Bethany Riedel.

The ParkBeats summer concert series happens each Monday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Osseo’s Central Park. The last scheduled show of the season is August 30.

