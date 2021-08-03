Advertisement

Report: Raptors sign former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker

Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday,...
Washington Wizards forward Sam Dekker (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Toronto Raptors have reached an agreement to sign former Wisconsin Badger star Sam Dekker, who played the last two seasons in Europe, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The deal is only partially guaranteed and Dekker will compete for a spot in training camp, according to Blake Murphy of The Athletic.

Dekker, a Sheboygan native, was formerly the 19th pick to the Houston Rockets in 2015 after a promising run at Wisconsin, but failed to make an impression at the pro level. Dekker bounced between four teams in four seasons, and found himself having to continue his career overseas in the Turkish League.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEAU 13 News - New Channels August 2, 2021
WEAU 13 News is offering new channels starting August 2; rescan required
Eau Claire City-County Health Department & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
FILE
41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake
According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.
Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday

Latest News

KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
The Eau Claire Express and La Crosse Loggers battle at Carson Park.
SportScene 13 for Sunday, August 1st
The Eau Claire 14U Babe Ruth team wins the Ohio Valley title.
Eau Claire 13U & 14U Babe Ruth teams win regional titles, 15U second
Eau Claire Cavs take on the Westmont Red Sox.
SportScene 13 for Saturday, July 31st