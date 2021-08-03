Advertisement

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect

The suspect stole an AR-15.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOWN OF HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in identifying a man suspected in a residential burglary.

The burglary took place July 27th at 710 Kinney Road in the Town of Hudson located east of the City of Hudson. The suspect stole an AR-15.

The victim’s ring doorbell captured video and images of the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office received information that the suspect may be driving a silver Chrysler minivan with Minn. plates.

If you have any information pertaining to the case, contact the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 715-760-2410 or by email at christopher.drost@sccwi.gov.

