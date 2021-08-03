Suspect in attempted burglary at Eau Claire golf course enters not guilty plea

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A not guilty plea is entered in court Monday by one of the suspects charged in an attempted burglary at an Eau Claire golf course.

31-year-old Nicholas Mason of St. Paul is charged with burglary of a building. He remains in the Eau Claire County jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Mason is one of three people linked to trying to steal an ATM from Eau Claire’s Princeton Valley Golf Course. The attempt was captured by a security camera. The owners of the course caught them in the act, chased them off, and even jumped into the truck they were driving.

Another hearing for Mason is scheduled for Friday, August 6.

Last week, another suspect - 29-year-old Tayler Frank - received a one-year jail sentence for her part in the burglary attempt.

Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A third suspect remains at large. (Eau Claire Police Department)

A third suspect - identified as Ryan Munson - remains at-large.

Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role in a burglary Wednesday morning on Eau Claire’s north side. (Eau Claire Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.