Advertisement

Suspect in attempted burglary at Eau Claire golf course enters not guilty plea

Nicholas Mason
Nicholas Mason(Eau Claire Co. jail)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A not guilty plea is entered in court Monday by one of the suspects charged in an attempted burglary at an Eau Claire golf course.

31-year-old Nicholas Mason of St. Paul is charged with burglary of a building. He remains in the Eau Claire County jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

Mason is one of three people linked to trying to steal an ATM from Eau Claire’s Princeton Valley Golf Course. The attempt was captured by a security camera. The owners of the course caught them in the act, chased them off, and even jumped into the truck they were driving.

Another hearing for Mason is scheduled for Friday, August 6.

Last week, another suspect - 29-year-old Tayler Frank - received a one-year jail sentence for her part in the burglary attempt.

Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley...
Tayler Frank is one of two people taken into custody following a burglary at Princeton Valley Golf Course in Eau Claire on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A third suspect remains at large.(Eau Claire Police Department)

A third suspect - identified as Ryan Munson - remains at-large.

Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role...
Ryan C. Munson, described as 6′5″ and 170 pounds with blue eyes, is being sought for his role in a burglary Wednesday morning on Eau Claire’s north side.(Eau Claire Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask Guidance
People react to new Eau Claire County mask guidance
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
All of Western Wisconsin at moderate COVID-19 community transmission rate or higher
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 dead, 2 injured after Monroe County crash
In this undated photo provided by Dwight Mogler shows some breeding eligible gilts (young...
Bacon may disappear in California as pig rules take effect

Latest News

Altoona community members invited to give input on a ‘vision for the future’
Menards store
Eau Claire City-Co. Health Dept. & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Holmen Man Trains For Paralympics
Holmen Man Trains For Paralympics
Waiting on New Machine After CPAP Recall
Waiting on New Machine After CPAP Recall