Suspect in attempted burglary at Eau Claire golf course enters not guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A not guilty plea is entered in court Monday by one of the suspects charged in an attempted burglary at an Eau Claire golf course.
31-year-old Nicholas Mason of St. Paul is charged with burglary of a building. He remains in the Eau Claire County jail on a $25,000 cash bond.
Mason is one of three people linked to trying to steal an ATM from Eau Claire’s Princeton Valley Golf Course. The attempt was captured by a security camera. The owners of the course caught them in the act, chased them off, and even jumped into the truck they were driving.
Another hearing for Mason is scheduled for Friday, August 6.
Last week, another suspect - 29-year-old Tayler Frank - received a one-year jail sentence for her part in the burglary attempt.
A third suspect - identified as Ryan Munson - remains at-large.
