Time is running out to nominate Wisconsin’s next Outstanding Young Farmer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The corn crop across the country continues to struggle as dry weather continues in many major corn growing states. This week’s Crop progress report rates the corn crop as 62% good to excellent—down 2% from a week ago and down 10% from a year ago. The corn in Minnesota and the Dakotas is in the toughest shape as Minnesota’s corn is rated just 36% good to excellent while the South Dakota crop is 32% good to excellent with corn in North Dakota rated just 18% good to excellent. But development of the crop is ahead of a year ago as 91% of the plants have silked and 38% of the corn has reached the dough stage. The soybean crop actually got a little better over the past week as it’s now rated 60% good to excellent—up 2% from last week. But like corn the beans are suffering from Minnesota across the northern plains all the way to Montana. As of this past Sunday, 86% of the beans were blooming with 58% of the plants setting pods—both well ahead of the 5 year average.

The best looking corn in the country is right here in Wisconsin as the crop is rated 75% good to excellent this week—ahead of Nebraska’s 71%, Illinois’ 68% and Iowa’s 62% good to excellent corn ratings. Development of the plants is also ahead as 86% of the plants have silked and 21% are in the dough stage. Soybeans across the state are rated 72% good to excellent with 88% of the plants blooming and 61% setting pods. State farmers also report 92% of their oats have turned color and they’ve harvested 28% of the crop as the oats are rated 76% good to excellent this week. Potato growers have already harvested 8% of the fall potato crop as the spuds are rated 93% good to excellent. Farmers also continue to make good progress making hay as 96% of second crop is off and 45% of third crop has also been made. Hay is rated 71% good to excellent this week. Topsoil moisture also got a little better as it’s rated 69% adequate to surplus this week.

There’s only about 2 months left to nominate young farmers to become Wisconsin’s next Outstanding Young farmer. The deadline for those nominations is September 30th. Nominees must be under 40 years old and earn at least two thirds of their income from farming. The finals will be in January in Neenah with the winners having a chance to represent Wisconsin at the 2022 National OYF Awards Congress. Wisconsin has had 19 national winners in the 68 year history of the award.

