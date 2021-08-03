UW Health pediatricians share tips for safe return to school

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health pediatricians are offering the public guidance Tuesday on a safe return to school this fall.

Many school districts are in the process of finalizing their policies on a variety of matters, according to UW Health.

UW Health believes in-person learning is the best for kids. With proper control of the COVID-19 infection, pediatricians are confident about a safe school year ahead.

Dr. Gregory DeMuri, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UW Health, said health care workers have learned a lot in the past year.

“We have learned so much in the past year and we have so much more data to guide our decisions going forward,” said DeMuri. “Now that we have this information, it is our job to use what we’ve learned. If we do that, kids can return to school and near normal activities.”

UW Health is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the AAP practices and recommendations to keep kids safe, UW Health said.

Some key recommendations from the CDC and AAP include:

Masking for students, teachers and staff K-12 regardless of vaccination status. Studies have shown that universal masking has been an incredibly effective tool for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Universal masking can allow schools to largely operate normally. In fact, if children are exposed to COVID-19 in a fully masked environment, they do not need to quarantine.

Maintaining 3 feet of distance between people when possible. Distancing can be reduced in the classroom or on the bus when everyone is masked.

Vaccinations for students (12 and older), teachers and staff. Vaccines are extremely effective and have been extensively tested to show that they are safe.

Good hand washing and proper respiratory etiquette such as covering a cough or sneeze.

Staying home when you are sick.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.