I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Warehouse Warriors baseball team, their families, and the coaching staff. I want to thank them for the card, the collapsible tote, the beautiful bouquet of flowers, and the gift card. It was such a surprise. It has been another awesome year for them, watching them grow and we all enjoyed watching them have fun playing ball. We are all so proud of you. Keep up the good work. I love you all.

Team Grandma Theresa

