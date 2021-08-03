Advertisement

WAREHOUSE WARRIORS BASEBALL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to the Warehouse Warriors baseball team, their families, and the coaching staff.  I want to thank them for the card, the collapsible tote, the beautiful bouquet of flowers, and the gift card.  It was such a surprise.  It has been another awesome year for them, watching them grow and we all enjoyed watching them have fun playing ball.  We are all so proud of you.  Keep up the good work.  I love you all.

Team Grandma Theresa

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEAU 13 News - New Channels August 2, 2021
WEAU 13 News is offering new channels starting August 2; rescan required
Eau Claire City-County Health Department & Menards announce vaccine incentive
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
FILE
41-year-old father, 13-year-old daughter drown in Petenwell Lake
According to the police report, Olson admitted to using meth.
Man taken into custody after displaying erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday

Latest News

NANCY JO WEBBER
LORI WALLACE
CHAPIN TURNER AND LESLIE & VICKI VENETTE
AMANDA KOLLWITZ