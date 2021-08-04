Back to School Bucks donation campaign
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Back to School Bucks is a donation drive campaign to bring much-needed school supplies, backpacks, books and cash to students in the Chippewa Valley. It’s sponsored by the stations of Mid-West Family Eau Claire and presented by the Chilson Family of Dealerships.
Donations of money, school supplies, backpacks and new and gently-used children’s books will be collected at Chilson locations in Eau Claire, Lake Hallie and Cadott starting August 9 and will continue through the month of August.
John Murphy with Greatest Hits 98.1 talks about the campaign.
