Charges filed against man taken into custody at Phoenix Park Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are being filed against the man taken into custody for erratic behavior at Phoenix Park Saturday.

32-year-old Jesse Olson has been charged with aggravated battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. Olson is a repeated offender of these charges.

The Eau Claire Police Department was called to Phoenix Park Saturday and responded to a report that a naked man was behaving erratically, threatening people, and had attacked one person.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a report of a naked man assaulting people during the Eau Claire Downtown Farmers Market in Phoenix Park. The first officer that arrived saw Olson shirtless heading towards a group of people with clenched fists. As police attempted to stop Olson, Olson began kicking at officers. After getting Olson in handcuffs, first responders used a sedative to calm Olson due to his violent behavior.

Officers found a 74-year-old man who said that a shirtless man began attacking him unprovoked. The man told investigators that he was walking in Phoenix Park with his wife when Olson took him down and began hitting him. When Olson stopped and then grabbed his wife, the man jumped between the two, and Olson took the man down and began hitting him again. The 74-year-old man was examined by first responders who reported that he was bruised and bleeding, but he did not go to the hospital.

Investigators said they observed video of Olson attacking multiple bystanders from the public cameras in the park. They also noted that Olson was walking around naked in the park before officers arrived.

Olson is being held at Eau Claire County Jail on a $2,500 signature bond, with conditions that he is not allowed in Phoenix Park extended to one block in all directions, is not allowed to contact the people involved in the alleged assault, is not permitted to make or act on threats of violence to anyone, maintain absolute sobriety, and to follow pretrial monitoring services. Olson is due back in Eau Claire County Circuit Court on September 13.

