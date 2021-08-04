Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Technical College receives emergency relief fund grant

Academies will include career and college exploration in business management as well as health care.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Department of Education is announcing that Chippewa Valley Technical College is receiving $1.7 million in funds.

The funds from the two-year Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund grant are intended to be used to develop and expand flexible, accessible, and innovative dual enrollment opportunities for rural and underserved students.

“As educators, we want to see opportunities for all,” Sunem Beaton-Garcia, CVTC President, said. “This generous funding will further help us create those opportunities for potential students in rural and underserved areas.”

About 200 students from rural high schools and 50 students from disadvantaged backgrounds are expected to enroll in the academies.

“CVTC will develop and deliver high school dual enrollment academies, facilitate better access for rural high school students, provide additional supportive services to underserved populations and provide maximum flexibility for a potential shift to virtual learning again if necessary,” Beaton-Garcia said.

Academies will include career and college exploration in business management as well as health care.

