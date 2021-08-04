Advertisement

COVID-19 cases could be linked to Bucks’ championship run

DHS could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere.
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix...
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Health officials say they’ve identified nearly 500 coronavirus cases statewide that could be linked to the large crowds that gathered in downtown Milwaukee as fans cheered on the Bucks’ run to the NBA championship.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson says contact tracing and testing for cases associated with those gatherings continues with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

A fan holds up a sign during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship...
A fan holds up a sign during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)

Officials say 491 people with confirmed or probable cases said they had attended the Deer District or Bucks game “during their exposure or infectious periods.”

But, DHS could not say definitively that they caught the virus while viewing the game downtown or elsewhere.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the Finals MVP trophy as confetti falls during...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds up the Finals MVP trophy as confetti falls during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks to the crowd during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee...
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers speaks to the crowd during a parade celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA Championship basketball team Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)

