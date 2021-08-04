DHS: Every Wisconsin county has high COVID-19 case activity

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard on Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity.

According to the DHS, 71 counties in the state meet the criteria for high case activity. The state’s 72nd county, Milwaukee, is at very high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

Today's #COVID19_WI update. As cases continue to climb, hospitalizations are also rising. We're seeing our highest #COVID19 patient count since April, w/some hospitals reaching critical capacity.

COVID-19 VACCINES

52.3% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.5% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 63.1% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.1% is fully-vaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says this year through July 22, over 98% of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin were people who were not fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased again Wednesday.

The DHS says the seven-day average is up to 902, an increase from 854 on Tuesday. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases over the past few weeks can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19.

The new seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since February, while the percent-positive of tests is up to 7.2%, the highest that number has been since January.

Statewide, Wisconsin averaged 902 cases per day over the past 7 days. In its latest batch of test results there were 1,180 testing positive for the coronavirus that cases COVID-19. The average hasn’t been over 900 since early February, when the winter surge was easing.

The DHS says the 7-day average positivity rate, which is the percentage of all tests that were positive, was steady at 7.2% for a second day. That’s after declining from 7.5% Monday, marking the first decline in the positivity rate since it started climbing on June 23 from a low of 0.7%. The state has had 625,314 people test positive for COVID-19 since February 5, 2020.

There were 3 deaths just reported to the state that occurred in the past 30 days. The state is averaging 2 deaths per day. The DHS said 7,450 people died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since March 2020.

Every county in Wisconsin is reporting high COVID-19 case activity, with the exception of Milwaukee, which is reporting very high case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS reported 62 more people being hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since Tuesday. That’s higher than the seven-day average of 53 hospitalizations per day but better than the 116 hospitalizations in Tuesday’s report. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported there were 341 COVID-19 patients in all of Wisconsin’s hospitals, including 106 in intensive care on Tuesday.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

