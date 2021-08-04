Advertisement

Drummer for band Offspring drops out after deciding against COVID vaccine

Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer...
Dexter Holland, Greg K., Noodles and Pete Parada of The Offspring performs during the Summer Nationals Tour at The Masquerade on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2014, in Atlanta.(Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pete Parada, the drummer for the band Offspring, announced he is dropping from the band because of his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parada made the announcement through a lengthy Instagram post on Monday.

In his post, Parada said his doctor advised him against getting the vaccine because of his medical history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He was advised the side effects of the vaccine could pose a greater threat to his health than the virus, which he reportedly got last year with mild symptoms.

“Unfortunately for me, (and my family – who is hoping to keep me around a little longer) the risks far outweigh the benefits,” he said in the post.

Parada said because of his decision, it is considered “unsafe” for him to travel and perform with the band. He said that he does not have any “negative feelings” towards the rest of the band.

“They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” he said.

As of Wednesday, Offspring has not made an official comment about Parada’s exit.

According to the Rolling Stone, Dexter Holland, the singer-guitarist for the band, has a Ph.D. in molecular biology.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported people with a history of Guillain-Barré Syndrome can still receive the COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to do so.

According to their report, no cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome were reported during the clinical trials of the mRNA vaccines, and only one was reported in those vaccinated during the clinical trials for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect stole an AR-15.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying burglary suspect
KENNY BEDNAREK TO COMPETE IN 2021 SUMMER OLYMPICS
Kenny Bednarek qualifies for Olympic finals in 200 meter sprint
A map displaying community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Tuesday, August 3,...
CDC: Eau Claire, Chippewa, Pepin counties have high transmission of COVID-19
Andre De Grasse, right, of Canada, wins the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Kenny Bednarek wins silver medal in Olympics 200 meter sprint
Gov. Evers says no mask mandate coming, compares masking up to driving the speed limit

Latest News

Authorities responded to a report that a naked man was behaving erratically at Phoenix Park.
Charges are filed against man taken into custody at Phoenix Park Saturday
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers
Wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt
Gov. Evers unveils Rx for Less plan in Wausau on Aug. 4, 2021.
Gov. Evers, legislators makes stop in Wausau to introduce “Less for Rx” Prescription Drug Plan