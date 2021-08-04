Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office looks for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital for injuries.(123RF)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a vehicle involved in a hit and run incident.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Township Fire, and Eau Claire Fire responded to a crash involving a bicyclist and an unknown vehicle on County Road HHI south of Cleghorn Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

The bicyclist was riding northbound on HHI toward Cleghorn when he was struck from behind by the vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and left the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that the vehicle involved may be a 2019-2021 Lexus SUV or Toyota Land Cruiser or similar, and dark gray/silver metallic in color.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 715-839-5102, or you can report a tip anonymously to Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers on their website.

