Free cream puffs for vaccinations at Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs
Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs(Wisconsin State Fair)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will get a free cream puff.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the deal Wednesday.

The governor said AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the clinic at the fair in West Allis. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone who gets a shot at the clinic will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

The incentive comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15. You can find out more information about the Wisconsin State Fair on the event’s website. You can also find a vaccine provider and make a vaccination appointment at vaccines.gov.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

