Funds available to help Wis. small businesses move into storefronts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants introduced Tuesday by Wisconsin officials would provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to move their small business into a vacant storefront.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced the Wisconsin Tomorrow- Main Street Bounceback grant would put $10,000 into the pockets of eligible business owners. Gov. Tony Evers announced in April that the state would dedicate $50 million toward helping small business owners open physical storefronts.

WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes explained these grants will give business owners the chance at establishing a physical storefront and investing in community properties.

“The businesses that move into these spaces become integral parts of our communities, offering not only goods and services but spaces to gather and celebrate,” said Hughes.

Businesses or nonprofit organizations must be moving into a vacant commercial space in Wisconsin to be eligible to receive the grant. They also must not be closing another store location in Wisconsin.

Grant funds can be used for rent or mortgage payments, operating expenses and more.

Businesses and nonprofits interested the grant can visit the WEDC’s website and fill out an online form. WEDC added that applications will open on Aug. 9 and the program runs through June 30, 2022.

